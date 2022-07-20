Design for twinning of Preston Memorial Auditorium approved by Cambridge, Ont. council

Send this page to someone via email

A revitalized arena in the Preston area of Cambridge, Ont., came one step closer to fruition on Tuesday night as city council approved the schematic design for the updated Preston Memorial Auditorium.

The city says that expansion of the facility is expected to be completed in 2025 at an estimated cost of $29,164,472.

A release from the city noted that the next steps in the project will include a detailed design, followed by working drawings and tendering.

There will be quite a bit of change to the area as the Parks Services and Gymnastics buildings will be torn down to make way for the expansion, while the nearby Karl Homuth arena will be turned into a parking lot.

The city’s website says that there will be a second NHL-sized ice pad added, as well as multi-purpose and office space as the auditorium grows to 77,000 square feet.

In addition, there are plans to update the existing change rooms, ice pad, ice resurfacing room and other amenities are all expected to be updated.