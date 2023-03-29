Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

DNA evidence leads Guelph, Ont. police to suspects in two stolen vehicle cases

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 29, 2023 11:56 am
Scientist holding up a multi well plate containing DNA samples with results on the computer screen View image in full screen
Scientist holding up a multi-well plate containing DNA samples with results on the computer screen. Andrew Brookes/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service was able to solve a pair of unrelated vehicle thefts thanks to DNA evidence.

Members of the break enter auto theft unit arrested a man walking near Willow West Mall on Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation from late last year.

Investigators say a stolen Hyundai Accent was found in a parking lot on Willow Road back on Dec. 6, 2022. Evidence from inside the vehicle was sent to the Centre of Forensic Science and it matched a man on the national DNA data bank.

The 31-year-old man from Guelph is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on May 9.

Read more: Police use DNA evidence to track down vehicle theft suspect in Guelph

A separate arrest was connected to the theft of a Jeep Wrangler that was located at a parking lot on Woodlawn Road West on April 26, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say inside the vehicle was $17,000 worth of suspected crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. Once again, evidence from inside the vehicle was taken to the national DNA data bank and it made a match.

Trending Now

An unknown Guelph male was arrested and charged on Tuesday and is due back in court on May 26.

Click to play video: 'Cold Case'
Cold Case
Guelph NewsStolen VehicleVehicle TheftDNAGuelph Police ServiceDNA EvidenceNational DNA Data Bankbreak enter auto theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers