DNA evidence leads Guelph, Ont. police to suspects in two stolen vehicle cases

The Guelph Police Service was able to solve a pair of unrelated vehicle thefts thanks to DNA evidence.

Members of the break enter auto theft unit arrested a man walking near Willow West Mall on Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation from late last year.

Investigators say a stolen Hyundai Accent was found in a parking lot on Willow Road back on Dec. 6, 2022. Evidence from inside the vehicle was sent to the Centre of Forensic Science and it matched a man on the national DNA data bank.

The 31-year-old man from Guelph is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on May 9.

A separate arrest was connected to the theft of a Jeep Wrangler that was located at a parking lot on Woodlawn Road West on April 26, 2022.

Investigators say inside the vehicle was $17,000 worth of suspected crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. Once again, evidence from inside the vehicle was taken to the national DNA data bank and it made a match.

An unknown Guelph male was arrested and charged on Tuesday and is due back in court on May 26.