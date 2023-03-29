Councillor Brad Bradford announces he’s running for Toronto mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Another city councillor — Brad Bradford — has announced he’s tossing his name in for Toronto’s mayoral race.

“I’m running to be a strong mayor of action for Toronto — delivering results to make the city safer, make life more affordable, and make it easier to get around,” Bradford tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Bradford was first elected to Toronto city council in 2018 and re-elected in 2022 representing Ward 19 – Beaches-East York.

He is also the chair of planning and housing committee, vice chair of Toronto and East York Community Council and a member of the Toronto Arts Board and CreateTO Board.

Bradford told Global News his campaign will be centered around “affordability, transit safety, and housing.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Less talk. More action,” Bradford said.

Bradford also said he plans to file his nomination papers on Monday when the process officially opens April 3.

Others such as city councillor Josh Matlow, former city councillor Ana Bailao, and former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti and several others have already expressed their intentions to run for mayor of Toronto.

The mayor’s job was vacated by John Tory — who was serving just a few months into his third term — in February after admitted to having a relationship with a former staffer

The byelection for Toronto mayor is set for Monday, June 26.

— with files from Global News Matthew Bingley