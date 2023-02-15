Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

John Tory officially submits resignation as Mayor of Toronto

By Hannah Jackson & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 11:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Chaos ensues at Toronto budget meeting'
Chaos ensues at Toronto budget meeting
RELATED: Toronto’s budget meeting was derailed multiple times as outbursts from protesters forced the clearing of the chamber. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Mayor John Tory has submitted his formal resignation, days after he announced plans to step down following an affair with a former staffer.

Tory made the announcement in a statement issued late Wednesday evening. “I will be spending the next two days in meetings with Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie and City staff to continue to ensure an orderly transition,” Tory said in his statement.

The resignation is effective on Friday. He called his time as mayor the “job of a lifetime.”

“I continue to be deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions without exception,” Tory said.

Read more: John Tory to step down as Toronto mayor after admitting to relationship with staffer

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Tory announced last Friday he would be stepping down as the city’s mayor after having a relationship with a staffer.

Story continues below advertisement

Tory said the relationship did “not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man.”

According to Tory, the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he and his long-time wife were spending “lengthy periods apart.”

Trending Now

Tory said he will be stepping down so he can “reflect on my mistakes” and “do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family.”

He said the relationship “ended by mutual consent” earlier this year, adding that the former staffer had also decided to pursue employment outside of city hall.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Tory attends Toronto budget meeting amid questions about resignation timeline'
Mayor Tory attends Toronto budget meeting amid questions about resignation timeline

On Monday, Tory’s office confirmed he would be attending the budget meeting on Wednesday to “ensure the 2023 city of Toronto operating and capital budgets are finalized.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto council split on John Tory’s departure'
Toronto council split on John Tory’s departure

The budget is the first Tory prepared under new “strong mayor” powers granted by the provincial government.

Wednesday’s hours-long budget meeting was temporarily suspended twice over disruptions from the gallery. The budget was eventually passed after 10 p.m. and Tory announced his resignation after 11 p.m.

with files from The Canadian Press.

John ToryToronto City CouncilToronto mayorToronto Mayor John Toryjohn tory affairJohn Tory mayorJohn Tory Resignsjohn tory quits
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers