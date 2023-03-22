Who is running in June’s election to become mayor of Toronto?

Send this page to someone via email

As Toronto City Hall contemplates life after John Tory, several candidates have decided to throw their hat into the ring to become the city’s next mayor.

A byelection to replace Tory has been set to take place on June 26.

Tory resigned after admitting to an affair with an employee in his office. Tory said he would step down to “reflect on my mistakes” and “do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family.”

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie has led the city since Tory’s exit on Feb. 17.

2:16 Toronto mayoral by-election set for June 26

Tory had just begun his third term as mayor, having first been elected as mayor in 2014. As a result, the winner of June’s byelection will be Toronto’s first new mayor in almost a decade.

Story continues below advertisement

Several candidates have already declared their intention to run in what looks to be a tightly contested race.

The following list, in alphabetical order, is of candidates who have announced their intention to run as of March 21. It will be updated as more candidates declare.

Ana Bailao

Former Toronto city councillor Ana Bailo has confirmed she will run to be Toronto’s next mayor.

“I love this city,” Bailao said in an interview with 640 Toronto. “I felt a sense of opportunity.”

“What I heard talking to many people along these weeks is that services are not working for us and life is not affordable in this city and I’m very committed to make sure that we fix services in the city and that we make life more affordable. And that’s why I’m running,” Bailao continued.

Read more: Ana Bailao announces she will run for Toronto mayor

She was a city councillor for Davenport for 12 years, first elected in 2010. Bailao did not run for re-election in 2022.

Chloe Brown

Chloe Brown came third in October’s mayoral race and has announced she plans to run again in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of October’s election, she told Global News that she runs 24 “future of work” training projects, having previously held positions as a policy analyst and working to co-author the framework for the Woodbine Casino Community Benefit Agreement.

She was born in Etobicoke and now lives in the High Park-Parkdale neighbourhood.

Rob Davis

Rob Davis, a former city councillor, announced his plans to run for mayor early, promising he would be “the first person in line on April 3, Monday morning, putting in my nomination papers.”

“I know a lot of people are mulling it over, so firstly, I am decisive,” he said.

Davis said a key policy, if he wins the race, would be to cancel plans to rename Dundas Street in Toronto. He said the move could save millions.

2:17 Growing Black representation on Toronto City Council

Anthony Furey

Former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey has also announced his goal to lead Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“My campaign will focus on putting the regular people back in charge — the hockey moms, the guy stuck on the 401, the small and medium businesses,” Furey said in a tweet.

“Toronto shouldn’t be run by the lobbyists, big corporations and fringe activists.”

Giorgio Mammoliti

Former longtime councillor Mammoliti announced he was running last week, saying he thinks the “city’s dignity is gone.”

Mammoliti represented Toronto’s York West riding from 2000 until his defeat in 2018, and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2010. Last year, he ran for the mayor’s seat in Wasaga Beach, Ont., but came in third.

Mammoliti previously made headlines as a councillor with some controversial proposals, including suggesting a citywide 11 p.m. curfew for youth and arming bylaw officers.

He has said that as mayor, he’d help business owners recover from COVID-19 and increase the city’s stock of affordable housing.

Josh Matlow

Prominent city councillor Josh Matlow has also thrown his name into the race for Toronto mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

Launching his campaign, Matlow said that he would create a specific property tax — costing $67 to the average homeowner — designed to go toward improving city services.

“The City Works Fund will ensure that buses and streetcars run on time,” Matlow said, “libraries are open when your family needs them. Warm places are available for unhoused people to go when it’s cold outside. Streets and sidewalks are cleared so parents with strollers or people with mobility issues can get around safely. Roads aren’t cracked and covered in potholes. Parks and recreation programs are accessible and available.”

Matlow has been a city councillor since 2010 when he was first elected and was re-elected in 2014, 2018 and 2022. He currently represents Toronto-St. Paul’s ward. Previously, Matlow was a trustee for the Toronto District School Board

Gil Penalosa

Urbanist Gil Penalosa came second in October’s mayoral race, albeit well behind John Tory. He was quick to announce his plans to run for the city’s top job again.

Penalosa said he had a “responsibility” to the almost 100,000 people who voted for him in October to run again.

Read more: Former Toronto mayoral candidate announces intention to run to replace John Tory

Story continues below advertisement

“If anything, it is more urgent,” he said. “We have a bigger crisis with the budget — this week city council voted against having warming centres for people 24-7, I think that’s shameful.”

Penalosa received 98,525 votes in October, compared to the 342,158 cast for Tory.

3:10 Ontario municipal election 2022: ‘I’m a dreamer,’ Gil Penalosa says in concession speech

Mark Saunders

Former Toronto police chief, and one-time Progressive Conservative candidate, Mark Saunders has announced he plans to run for Toronto’s top job.

“My unique experience battling crime and its root causes in every community across Toronto gives me an equally unique understanding of how to tackle it,” he said, announcing his bid.

“City council needs new leadership, new ideas — or we’ll continue to get more of the same.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Toronto police chief set to run for mayor

Saunders ran as a candidate for the Progressive Conservatives in 2022’s provincial election, losing to Liberal candidate Stephanie Bowman in the riding of Don Valley West.

He served as Toronto’s first Black chief of police.

— with files from The Canadian Press