Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Cobourg man arrested for damaging vehicle while standing in live traffic: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 1:05 pm
Cobourg police arrested a man who allegedly damaged a vehicle while standing in live traffic on Monday. View image in full screen
Cobourg police arrested a man who allegedly damaged a vehicle while standing in live traffic on Monday. Global News Peterborough file
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple mischief and theft charges after standing in live traffic in the west end of the town on Monday morning.

Cobourg police said a man was reported standing in live traffic on a roadway in the area of Elgin and William streets at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said the man damaged one passing vehicle.

Read more: Wanted man found in possession of drugs, knife in Cobourg, Ont.: police

The 19-year-old man was located and arrested. He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police also determined the man was a suspect in an investigation into a theft from a vehicle reported on March 17.  As a result, he was additionally charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of trespassing by night.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

