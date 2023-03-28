Cobourg man arrested for damaging vehicle while standing in live traffic: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple mischief and theft charges after standing in live traffic in the west end of the town on Monday morning.

Cobourg police said a man was reported standing in live traffic on a roadway in the area of Elgin and William streets at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said the man damaged one passing vehicle.

The 19-year-old man was located and arrested. He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police also determined the man was a suspect in an investigation into a theft from a vehicle reported on March 17. As a result, he was additionally charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of trespassing by night.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.