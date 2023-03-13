Wanted man found in possession of drugs, knife in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Gores Landing, Ont., man faces drug-related charges after being arrested on a warrant in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers arrested a man on the strength of a warrant issued by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Municipal police say the man was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a prohibited knife and more than $1,600 in cash.

Police also determined he was bound by an order not to possess weapons.

Brandon Pereira, 29, of Gores Landing, was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and possession contrary to a prohibition order, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was later released on an undertaking and was turned over to OPP, police said.