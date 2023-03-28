Menu

Crime

Checkstops on Manitoba winter roads lead to bootlegging seizures: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:53 pm
Manitoba RCMP conducted checkstops along winter roads leading to Island Lake and God's Lake Narrows March 10-12. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP conducted checkstops along winter roads leading to Island Lake and God's Lake Narrows March 10-12. RCMP Handout
Manitoba RCMP say a recent crackdown on bootlegging in northern communities has led to liquor seizures, including 26 bottles from one vehicle.

Police say officers conducted patrols and set up checkstops along winter roads between March 10 and 12 in an effort to “deter the bootlegging of alcohol and other contraband goods that enter many of the northern communities.”

Read more: Manitoba chief calls for government help with drug crisis after death of two teens

“The Manitoba RCMP is committed to working with First Nation communities that have enacted by-laws to prohibit the sale and possession of alcohol and have asked to make enforcement a priority,” RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.

“These enforcement actions will continue as per the expressed wishes of community leadership.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba chief calls for government help with drug crisis after death of two teens'
Manitoba chief calls for government help with drug crisis after death of two teens

The effort saw checkstops set up over the three days on winter roads leading to Island Lake, God’s Lake Narrows and their associated communities, RCMP say.

As well as the 26 bottles found in one vehicle, police said the crackdown led to “the significant seizure of liquor.”

Read more: Chief believes drugs a factor in death of 2 girls, 14, found outside in freezing conditions

There were also 75 tickets issued for various Highway Traffic Act offences, and four warrants for arrest executed.

One driver was charged with impaired driving and another was charged with trafficking under the Cannabis Act, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Police to step-up security checks for those entering St. Theresa Point First Nation'
Police to step-up security checks for those entering St. Theresa Point First Nation
RCMP Manitoba Manitoba RCMP God's Lake Narrows Bootlegging Island Lake bootlegging crackdown Manitoba bootlegging
