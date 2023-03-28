Checkstops on Manitoba winter roads lead to bootlegging seizures: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a recent crackdown on bootlegging in northern communities has led to liquor seizures, including 26 bottles from one vehicle.

Police say officers conducted patrols and set up checkstops along winter roads between March 10 and 12 in an effort to “deter the bootlegging of alcohol and other contraband goods that enter many of the northern communities.”

“The Manitoba RCMP is committed to working with First Nation communities that have enacted by-laws to prohibit the sale and possession of alcohol and have asked to make enforcement a priority,” RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.

“These enforcement actions will continue as per the expressed wishes of community leadership.”

The effort saw checkstops set up over the three days on winter roads leading to Island Lake, God’s Lake Narrows and their associated communities, RCMP say.

As well as the 26 bottles found in one vehicle, police said the crackdown led to “the significant seizure of liquor.”

There were also 75 tickets issued for various Highway Traffic Act offences, and four warrants for arrest executed.

One driver was charged with impaired driving and another was charged with trafficking under the Cannabis Act, police said Tuesday.