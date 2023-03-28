Vernon, B.C.’s O’Keefe Ranch in ‘urgent need’ of repairs

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing woes of a North Okanagan historic site were scrutinized Monday by Vernon city council.

City council was looking at whether to continue its lease with O’Keefe Ranch, given the expiry of the deal in 2027. During that discussion, concerns were raised over the city continuing to pour money into the aging property despite the absence of a long-term plan.

The ranch, councillors heard, owes the city more than $182,000 payable by March 31, for a non-interest-bearing loan of $70,000 and reimbursement for insurance for 2019 to 2022 in the amount of $112,653. The ranch was requesting to have that amount forgiven.

Some councillors argued that because the ranch and its buildings are largely city-owned, the city should continue to support it until it figures out a way forward.

“At this point in time, I am in favour of this because I believe history and culture that is all derived out of the O’Keefe Ranch does need to be preserved but I also know we have to be very mindful and very conscientious as to the cost,” Coun. Kari Gares said.

Others, however, pointed out that the ranch needs a lot of work.

“Just giving a little bit of money every year to O’Keefe Ranch is not solving the problem,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “Either we look at what we can do to invest in the ranch, or we look at ways to dispose of the ranch.”

In the document sent to council, the ranch is described as in “urgent need of repairs for many of the buildings onsite.” The cost is not something the ranch could cover.

“In the absence of an assessment management plan at the ranch, it’s not possible to determine a reasonable estimate for all of the needed repairs,” reads the city report.

“Administration recommends a council-approved building condition assessment in order to identify the complete costs for building major repairs.”

Ultimately, council decided not to forgive the ranch’s debt of roughly $180,000, but to give the site an additional $100,000 in operating funds for this year. The city will also assess the state of the buildings and their historic value in order to come up with a long-term plan for the site.