Crime

Don’t vote for candidates who want to defund police, Ford tells Toronto voters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence'
Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
WATCH ABOVE: Public safety was always going to be a factor in the upcoming mayoral byelection. But another shocking act of violence on the TTC has solidified the issue as a defining theme. Matthew Bingley reports.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says voters in Toronto’s upcoming mayoral byelection should not support anyone who wants to defund the police.

Ford has previously said he is staying out of the race to replace former mayor John Tory, but addressed it today when asked about violence in Toronto’s transit system, which includes the recent random and fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in a subway station.

Ford says there should be full-time police officers in the Toronto Transit Commission.

Read more: ‘We have to start today’: Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence

Toronto police put more than 80 officers working overtime on patrol in the Toronto Transit Commission in late January in response to a spate of violence in the system, but ended those shifts two weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the city should also hire more police officers, but he did not respond to a question about whether the province would give Toronto funding to do that.

Ford says it seems like “everyone and their cousin” is running in the mayoral race, and he warns Torontonians not to vote for any candidate who wants to defund the police.

Click to play video: 'Parents of 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Keele Station speak to Global News'
Parents of 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Keele Station speak to Global News
CrimeTorontopoliticsToronto crimeTTCPremier Doug FordToronto electionTTC CrimeToronto Mayoral Election2023 Toronto election2023 Toronto mayoral election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

