Province announces funding for rural, northern Manitoba airports

Manitobans in northern and rural parts of the province are going to have an easier time getting to and from their communities if the latest fundraising announcement from the province has its desired effect over the next five years.

Transportation and infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk said Tuesday that more than $60 million — including $22 million of federal cash — is earmarked to support airports in seven Manitoba communities, including Red Sucker Lake, Shamattawa, St. Theresa Point and Thompson.

Thompson is expected to see the bulk of the funding — $15 million or so — with a new terminal building in the works. Other sites will also receive upgrades to their terminals, as well as improvements to the tarmac, fencing, lighting and more.

“We understand the importance of improving transportation linkages today to transport goods and services, promote tourism, mining exploration and spur economic development,” Piwniuk said in a statement.

“We are also committing to a bright future by making the Port of Churchill an inter-continental trade gateway.”

Piwniuk said money is also going toward a number of northern Manitoba roads, including a previously-announced commitment to twin Highway 6 between the Winnipeg North Perimeter and Grosse Isle.