Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Province announces funding for rural, northern Manitoba airports

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 11:55 am
Doyle Piwniuk, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, speaks to the media at a press conference in this file photo. View image in full screen
Doyle Piwniuk, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, speaks to the media at a press conference in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitobans in northern and rural parts of the province are going to have an easier time getting to and from their communities if the latest fundraising announcement from the province has its desired effect over the next five years.

Transportation and infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk said Tuesday that more than $60 million — including $22 million of federal cash — is earmarked to support airports in seven Manitoba communities, including Red Sucker Lake, Shamattawa, St. Theresa Point and Thompson.

Read more: Manitoba government announces multi-year infrastructure strategy

Thompson is expected to see the bulk of the funding — $15 million or so — with a new terminal building in the works. Other sites will also receive upgrades to their terminals, as well as improvements to the tarmac, fencing, lighting and more.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand the importance of improving transportation linkages today to transport goods and services, promote tourism, mining exploration and spur economic development,” Piwniuk said in a statement.

“We are also committing to a bright future by making the Port of Churchill an inter-continental trade gateway.”

Trending Now

Piwniuk said money is also going toward a number of northern Manitoba roads, including a previously-announced commitment to twin Highway 6 between the Winnipeg North Perimeter and Grosse Isle.

Click to play video: 'Funding for Westman infrastructure projects'
Funding for Westman infrastructure projects
Manitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaAirportsDoyle PiwniukManitoba infrastructureInfrastructure AnnouncementManitoba airports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers