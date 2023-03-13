Menu

Politics

Manitoba government announces multi-year infrastructure strategy

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 2:47 pm
Manitoba infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk speaks to media Monday. View image in full screen
Manitoba infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk speaks to media Monday. Global News
Manitobans may soon see upgrades to roads and highways throughout the province.

The provincial government announced a multi-year infrastructure strategy Monday, with more than 800 capital projects planned for the next five years.

Among the initiatives announced by infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk: $2.5 billion in highway upgrades, including improvement of the Perimeter Highway to freeway standards.

Also in the cards are a $151-million interchange between the south Perimeter and St. Anne’s Road, as well as a $ 40-million upgrade to Highway 6.

There are also plans to update almost 100 bridges and other structures across Manitoba.

Read more: Investment, long-term planning needed for Winnipeg roads, infrastructure: advocates

“The Manitoba government continues taking concrete action to improve the safe and free flow of people and goods throughout this province,” said Piwniuk in a statement.

“We continue to grow Manitoba as a transportation hub that provides industry better trade access to markets and supports investment in trade-based industries.”

Piwniuk said the plan also continues the government’s goal of putting at least $500 million per year into Manitoba highways until 2028.

