Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan camping reservations begin as things thaw

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 10:41 am
Prince Albert National Park. View image in full screen
Prince Albert National Park. Parks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Camp reservations are open in Saskatchewan for Prince Albert National Park and Grasslands National Park.

The province says reservations are strongly recommended, especially for weekends and the peak summer season.

Read more: Parks Canada camping reservation system opens Monday

Beaver Glen Campground and Red Deer Campground are available at PA National Park, with the reservation period running from May 20 to Oct. 9.

Frenchman Valley Campground, Rock Creek Campground and backcountry camping are available at Grasslands, with the reservation period running from May 1 to Oct. 9.

Reservations can be made on the Parks Canada website or by calling 1-877-737-3783.

Trending Now
Click to play video: '‘Don’t leave it too long’: Summer camp registration in Alberta climbs to near pre-pandemic levels'
‘Don’t leave it too long’: Summer camp registration in Alberta climbs to near pre-pandemic levels
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsParks CanadaCampingNational ParkReservations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers