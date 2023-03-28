Saskatchewan camping reservations begin as things thaw

See more sharing options

Camp reservations are open in Saskatchewan for Prince Albert National Park and Grasslands National Park.

The province says reservations are strongly recommended, especially for weekends and the peak summer season.

Beaver Glen Campground and Red Deer Campground are available at PA National Park, with the reservation period running from May 20 to Oct. 9.

Frenchman Valley Campground, Rock Creek Campground and backcountry camping are available at Grasslands, with the reservation period running from May 1 to Oct. 9.

Reservations can be made on the Parks Canada website or by calling 1-877-737-3783.