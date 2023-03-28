Violents threats found inside washroom at Cambridge high school

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Violent threats were discovered inside the washroom of a Cambridge high school on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers went to St Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway shortly after 8 a.m. after a school official reported the threats.

According to a release from police, the threats included reference to potential violence towards the school, staff and students.

Police say that officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.