Violents threats found inside washroom at Cambridge high school

Violent threats were discovered inside the washroom of a Cambridge high school on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers went to St Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway shortly after 8 a.m. after a school official reported the threats.
According to a release from police, the threats included reference to potential violence towards the school, staff and students.
Police say that officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
