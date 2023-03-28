Menu

Crime

Violents threats found inside washroom at Cambridge high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 10:02 am
St Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge View image in full screen
St Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge. Twitter
Violent threats were discovered inside the washroom of a Cambridge high school on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers went to St Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway shortly after 8 a.m. after a school official reported the threats.

According to a release from police, the threats included reference to potential violence towards the school, staff and students.

Police say that officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

