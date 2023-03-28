Family-friendly, free spring break activities at Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Send this page to someone via email

It’s spring break, but that doesn’t mean kids can’t mix some learning in with their fun while schools are closed.

With a week of free, family-friendly programming, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is hoping to give the youngest Manitobans an accessible way to look at human rights issues over the break.

The museum’s Rorie McLeod told Global Winnipeg it’s one of the most exciting weeks of the year for the CMHR.

“It’s one of the most family-friendly activities here at the museum all year long,” he said.

“It’s a real joy. Everything is free here in Buhler Hall, and gallery admission is free for those 12 and under until Sunday.”

The fun includes drum workshops, sing-alongs, dancing, live entertainment and magic shows — all hosted by local children’s storyteller TiBert le Voyageur.

McLeod said families are also encouraged to explore the museum’s galleries throughout the week and reflect on some of the stories within.

“Every day at the museum, but particularly here in spring break, we have a discovery guide for kids available at the box office,” he said.

“Folks can come on in, pick one of those up on their way to the galleries, and it helps us share some of these important themes and stories and galleries in kid-friendly ways — through the lens of fairness and equity and friendship.

“Just like our activities in Buhler Hall throughout the day, we really want kids to think about human rights in accessible ways while also having fun.”