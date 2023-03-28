Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Family-friendly, free spring break activities at Canadian Museum for Human Rights

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'Spring break at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights'
Spring break at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights
The museum's Rorie McLeod tells Global Winnipeg it's one of the most exciting weeks of the year for the CMHR.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s spring break, but that doesn’t mean kids can’t mix some learning in with their fun while schools are closed.

With a week of free, family-friendly programming, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is hoping to give the youngest Manitobans an accessible way to look at human rights issues over the break.

The museum’s Rorie McLeod told Global Winnipeg it’s one of the most exciting weeks of the year for the CMHR.

“It’s one of the most family-friendly activities here at the museum all year long,” he said.

“It’s a real joy. Everything is free here in Buhler Hall, and gallery admission is free for those 12 and under until Sunday.”

The fun includes drum workshops, sing-alongs, dancing, live entertainment and magic shows — all hosted by local children’s storyteller TiBert le Voyageur.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Spring break programming for kids at City of Winnipeg facilities

McLeod said families are also encouraged to explore the museum’s galleries throughout the week and reflect on some of the stories within.

Trending Now

“Every day at the museum, but particularly here in spring break, we have a discovery guide for kids available at the box office,” he said.

“Folks can come on in, pick one of those up on their way to the galleries, and it helps us share some of these important themes and stories and galleries in kid-friendly ways — through the lens of fairness and equity and friendship.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just like our activities in Buhler Hall throughout the day, we really want kids to think about human rights in accessible ways while also having fun.”

Click to play video: 'Spring Break at the Manitoba Museum'
Spring Break at the Manitoba Museum
Human RightsSpring BreakCanadian Museum for Human RightsCMHRWinnipeg museumHuman Rights MuseumBuhler HallRorie McLeod
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers