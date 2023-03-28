2 people, 1 dog rescued from London residential basement fire caused by careless smoking

Send this page to someone via email

Damage is pegged at $50,000 from a basement fire at a London, Ont., home and fire officials link the cause to careless smoking.

The fire at the home in a multiple residential apartment building at 62 Sackville St. was reported Monday at 10:45 p.m.

The London Fire Department reported on Twitter that the fire was extinguished by 11:25 p.m.

“A coordinated and strategic offensive fire attack is credited to the quick extinguishment by fire crews,” read the post.

Two people from a main floor unit and one dog were rescued by firefighters.

Fire crews received a 911 call at 22:45 and by 23:15 crews had fire out. No injuries to report and one dog rescued by firefighters. @MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice are also on scene. #ldnont ^cs pic.twitter.com/vf7qGBXvlx — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 28, 2023

Around 1:45 a.m., fire officials released their final update, deeming the cause of the fire to be “accidental (careless smoking).”

“Early notification is key,” the update said. “Check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that they are working and under 10 years old.”