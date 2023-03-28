Menu

Fire

2 people, 1 dog rescued from London residential basement fire caused by careless smoking

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 9:03 am
The fire at a basement apartment on 62 Sackville St. was reported to the London Fire Department at Monday at 10:45 p.m. View image in full screen
The fire at a basement apartment on 62 Sackville St. was reported to the London Fire Department at Monday at 10:45 p.m. via London Fire Department / Twitter
Damage is pegged at $50,000 from a basement fire at a London, Ont., home and fire officials link the cause to careless smoking.

The fire at the home in a multiple residential apartment building at 62 Sackville St. was reported Monday at 10:45 p.m.

Read more: Woman critically injured, pet cat dies after fire in north London

The London Fire Department reported on Twitter that the fire was extinguished by 11:25 p.m.

“A coordinated and strategic offensive fire attack is credited to the quick extinguishment by fire crews,” read the post.

Two people from a main floor unit and one dog were rescued by firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 1:45 a.m., fire officials released their final update, deeming the cause of the fire to be “accidental (careless smoking).”

Trending Now

“Early notification is key,” the update said. “Check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that they are working and under 10 years old.”

