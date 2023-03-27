Menu

Teen found dead outdoors on Manitoba First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 11:19 pm
An 18-year-old woman is dead after being found near a lake on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Police received a report on March 24 of the missing teen, who had last been seen on March 21.

After several hours of searching, RCMP received a report of a dead person found near the lake, which turned out to be the 18-year-old. Mounties say the woman had been outside for a period of time.

Trending Now

Read more: Chief believes drugs a factor in death of 2 girls, 14, found outside in freezing conditions

RCMP continue to investigate and an autopsy will be conducted.

RCMPMissingCross LakePimicikamak Cree Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

