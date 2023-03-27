Teen found dead outdoors on Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old woman is dead after being found near a lake on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Police received a report on March 24 of the missing teen, who had last been seen on March 21.

After several hours of searching, RCMP received a report of a dead person found near the lake, which turned out to be the 18-year-old. Mounties say the woman had been outside for a period of time.

RCMP continue to investigate and an autopsy will be conducted.