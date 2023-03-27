Man arrested after crashing stolen truck in Ladner, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested after crashing a stolen truck into two parked cars in Ladner, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

There were no “significant injuries,” but police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property, impaired driving, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, and assault.

DPD officers have arrested one man this afternoon for possession of a stolen truck, impaired driving, assault, and fail to remain at the scene of a collision. Full release here: https://t.co/VUKyeUHoEW pic.twitter.com/gtBIAAE1xM — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) March 27, 2023

According to the Delta Police Department, a citizen checked on the welfare of a man passed out at the wheel of a pickup truck, but when the driver woke up, he fled and crashed about four blocks away.

“Following the crash, the suspect driver attempted to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses and Delta Fire Fighters until the arrival of the responding police officers,” states a Monday news release.

The Delta Police Department said the truck had been stolen from nearby Tsawwassen that morning.