Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after crashing stolen truck in Ladner, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 8:12 pm
Police in Delta, B.C. arrested a man in a stolen truck in Ladner on Mon. March 27, 2023.
Police in Delta, B.C. arrested a man in a stolen truck in Ladner on Mon. March 27, 2023. File/Delta Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested after crashing a stolen truck into two parked cars in Ladner, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

There were no “significant injuries,” but police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property, impaired driving, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Murder charge laid after man stabbed outside Vancouver Starbucks dies

According to the Delta Police Department, a citizen checked on the welfare of a man passed out at the wheel of a pickup truck, but when the driver woke up, he fled and crashed about four blocks away.

Trending Now

“Following the crash, the suspect driver attempted to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses and Delta Fire Fighters until the arrival of the responding police officers,” states a Monday news release.

The Delta Police Department said the truck had been stolen from nearby Tsawwassen that morning.

Click to play video: 'Teen charged with spitting on Abbotsford police during traffic stop'
Teen charged with spitting on Abbotsford police during traffic stop

 

More on Crime
Delta policeDelta BCDelta crimedelta police departmentDelta NewsDelta stolen truckDelta stolen truck crashtruck crash Ladner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers