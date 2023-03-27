Kelowna, B.C. muffler shop calls for stricter enforcement around catalytic converter theft

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the Central Okanagan have been hit hard by catalytic converter thefts this year, with 78 thefts reported to police between Lake Country and Peachland, B.C., but it’s a problem being felt virtually everywhere.

“It’s increasing all across, not just Kelowna, but all across British Columbia and Canada,” explained Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“There’s a metal in the catalytic converters that apparently is very valuable, and they’re stealing it because it’s an easy thing to steal, and we don’t know where it’s going.”

Many stolen catalytic converters make their way to metal recycling centres that accept the used part in exchange for money. While the B.C. government made it a requirement last year to report all sales of catalytic converters, including information about the seller to police on the day of sale, there are some smaller scrap metal dealers in the area where that is not happening.

In fact, some scrap metal dealers in the area even advertise cash on the spot in exchange for the part. Global News contacted several of these businesses, but none of them were willing to give a comment.

“Once it gets into those kinds of businesses, it’s gone,” said Della-Paolera.

“We can’t even trace the problem of the catalytic converters if there’s no real markings on them. Once they’re cut off a vehicle and they’re down the road, we can’t trace it back to that vehicle.”

Budget Brake and Muffler on Enterprise Way in Kelowna has been busy for the first several months of this year, replacing over 20 catalytic converters.

“January and February there was a couple of weeks where it was really, really apparent what was going on,” said Budget Brake and Muffler shop manager, Jordan McGill.

McGill added that metal recycling shops need to be more closely monitored in order to get a handle on the growing problem.

“We do need a little bit more enforcement on it,” suggested McGill.

“People need to just be aware of what’s going on, keeping an eye on metal recyclers and stuff like that, and that’s where it’s going in my opinion.”

While a concrete solution to the problem remains to be seen, Kelowna RCMP say they’re in the process of coming up with a plan.

“We are working with our partners, we are working with recycling plants, and other community partners to try to figure out a solution to this problem,” said Della-Paolera.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding residents that the sound of a catalytic converter being removed is an extremely loud, yet quick process.

You’re asked to contact police if you see anything suspicious.