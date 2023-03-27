‘One of British Columbia’s most wanted’: RCMP arrest ‘violent’ parole jumper

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Kootenay region say they’ve arrested a man described as “one of British Columbia’s most wanted.”

Robin Bousquet was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching the terms of his parole. Earlier this month, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP warned the public he “should be considered violent.”

In a media release, Nakusp RCMP said they received a tip Saturday evening that Bousquet was staying at a home in the nearby community of Fauquier.

Following several other tips that Bousquet was in the area and had been “spotted on numerous occasions,” police attended the home where he was arrested without incident.

Bousquet will be returned to a federal prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence, police said.

