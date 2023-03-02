RCMP in Okanagan seeking ‘violent’ missing parolee

See more sharing options

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has issued a public appeal for help finding a wanted parolee.

Robin Sterling John Bousquet is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the terms of his parole. In a media release, police said they had information that he may be in the North Okanagan.

Bousquet “should be considered violent,” police said, and urged anyone who sees him not to approach.

Instead, anyone who spots him is being told to call their local police.

Bousquet is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 144 pounds with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or North Okanagan/Shuswap Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.