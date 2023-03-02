Menu

Crime

RCMP in Okanagan seeking ‘violent’ missing parolee

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 10:01 pm
Robin Sterling John Bousquet "should be considered violent," police said, and urged anyone who sees him not to approach.
Robin Sterling John Bousquet "should be considered violent," police said, and urged anyone who sees him not to approach. B.C. RCMP
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has issued a public appeal for help finding a wanted parolee.

Robin Sterling John Bousquet is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the terms of his parole. In a media release, police said they had information that he may be in the North Okanagan.

Read more: B.C. fugitive accused of deactivating ankle bracelet, fleeing before trial

Bousquet “should be considered violent,” police said, and urged anyone who sees him not to approach.

Instead, anyone who spots him is being told to call their local police.

Read more: Montreal man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kelowna, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Bousquet is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 144 pounds with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or North Okanagan/Shuswap Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: The search for two of BC’s most wanted.'
Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: The search for two of BC’s most wanted.
