People from Toronto, Burlington arrested after home invasion in Brantford, Ont.

Men from Burlington and Toronto as well as an alleged female accomplice have been arrested in connection to a home invasion that occurred last week in the southern end of Brantford, Ont., police say.

In a release, police say officers were dispatched to a home on Anderson Road on March 23, after a robbery had been reported.

The investigation found that four men, armed with guns, had entered the home before “they assaulted, robbed, and forcibly held” two other men.

One of the victims needed treatment from paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

They say the suspects then took off in a vehicle that had a woman as the getaway driver, but officers soon tracked it down and arrested the occupants without any issues.

According to police, a search was conducted in which officers found 4.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.1 grams of suspected cocaine and two air-soft replica rifles.

The officers also discovered that four of the people in the car were in violation of their probation.

A 32-year-old man from Burlington and three men from Toronto, between the ages of 36 and 57, are facing a lengthy list of charges including break and enter, committing an indictable offence, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, assault, and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

A woman, with no fixed address, was also charged with break and enter, committing an indictable offence, forcible confinement and robbery with a firearm. She and one of the men from Toronto are also each facing a drug possession charge.