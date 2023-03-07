Teen charged for gun-related threat at Brantford school: police

A teen has been charged in connection with a reported “weapons-related” threat last week near a vocational school in Brantford, Ont.
Police say a teenager was reported to have threatened another person with a gun around 11:30 a.m. on March 2 near North Park Collegiate Vocational on North Park Street.
No one was injured in the incident and a weapon was never found in the matter.
A 16-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing one count of uttering threats.
