Durham police seek suspect after victim threatened

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a threatening investigation in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 11 a.m., officers launched an investigation after receiving a report that a man was allegedly threatening another person.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a male who is wanted for threatening and is believed to be in the Oshawa area. See full release here: https://t.co/BNUlo3rN22 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 27, 2023

“Police have been unable to locate the suspect and are now appealing to the public for assistance,” officers said in a news release.

Police have issued a warrant for 41-year-old Justin Bodnarchuk, of no fixed address.

Officers said he is wanted for two counts of uttering threats and is believed to be in the Oshawa area.

“If you see Bodnarchuk or know his whereabouts, please do not approach him, and call 911,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.