Quewezance sisters granted bail in Yorkton, Sask. after nearly 30 years in prison

Justice Donald Layh made the decision Monday morning at Yorkton Court of King’s Bench to release sisters Nerissa and Odelia Quewezance on bail.

They have spent nearly 30 years in prison.

The sisters were convicted of second-degree murder at a Yorkton, Sask., courthouse in 1994, where they both received life sentences. Both have always maintained their innocence.

They were convicted of killing 70-year-old Anthony Dolff at his house near Kamsack, Sask., in 1993.

While the sisters testified at a previous hearing that they were at Dolff’s home the night of his death, their cousin, a youth at the time who was also present that night, actually confessed to the murder. He received a four-year sentence.

Defence lawyers asked for the sisters to receive a conditional release while their case undergoes a federal conviction review, which started last year.

The defence lawyer says the sisters are victims of racism in the justice system and false confessions.

The Crown prosecutor has argued that there is still enough evidence to show the sisters were involved in the murder.

More to come…

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes