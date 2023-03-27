Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 parked vehicles with engine running stolen outside Guelph businesses: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 27, 2023 12:22 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is reminding residents not to leave their vehicles unattended with the engine running.

Two such vehicles were reported stolen outside local restaurants on Friday night.

The first theft occurred at around 8:45 p.m. at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North.

Investigators say a delivery driver went inside to pick up an order and returned to find that his 2010 white Kia Rondo was gone.

They say video surveillance showed a man waiting in front of the business and going into the vehicle once the driver went inside the business and taking off.

Read more: Police investigate three vehicles stolen within 24 hours in Guelph, Ont.

The other happened 90 minutes later on Macdonell Street, where a woman reported to police that her 2015 white Honda Civic was stolen as it was left running.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7194 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsStolen VehiclesGuelph Police Serviceengine runningParked Vehiclesdeliver drivervehicles unattended
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers