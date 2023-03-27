2 parked vehicles with engine running stolen outside Guelph businesses: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is reminding residents not to leave their vehicles unattended with the engine running.

Two such vehicles were reported stolen outside local restaurants on Friday night.

The first theft occurred at around 8:45 p.m. at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North.

Investigators say a delivery driver went inside to pick up an order and returned to find that his 2010 white Kia Rondo was gone.

They say video surveillance showed a man waiting in front of the business and going into the vehicle once the driver went inside the business and taking off.

The other happened 90 minutes later on Macdonell Street, where a woman reported to police that her 2015 white Honda Civic was stolen as it was left running.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7194 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.