S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Strength in the financial and utility sectors helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.30 points at 19,528.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.88 points at 32,379.41. The S&P 500 index was up 6.04 points at 3,977.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.87 points at 11,800.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.96 cents US compared with 72.66 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.36 at US$70.62 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$27.50 at US$1,956.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.06 a pound.