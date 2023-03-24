S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also retreat

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.14 points at 19,364.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 182.61 points at 31,922.64. The S&P 500 index was down 26.13 points at 3,922.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 113.14 points at 11,674.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 73.15 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down US$1.76 at US$68.20 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,997.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$4.06 a pound.