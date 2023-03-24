Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also retreat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 11:47 am
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013.
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.14 points at 19,364.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 182.61 points at 31,922.64. The S&P 500 index was down 26.13 points at 3,922.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 113.14 points at 11,674.26.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down Thursday, U.S. markets post small gain despite morning rally

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 73.15 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was down US$1.76 at US$68.20 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,997.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$4.06 a pound.

More on Canada
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksToronto stock marketMarch 24
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers