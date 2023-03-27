Menu

Crime

Man arrested after ‘police situation’ in Selkirk: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 12:23 pm
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. File / Global News
Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested following an incident that prompted a warning to the public in Selkirk Monday.

In a release sent to media shortly before noon police had asked the public to avoid the area around the Lord Selkirk Hotel due to what they called an “ongoing police situation.”

Police hadn’t said exactly what was happening, but in a release just over a half hour later,  investigators said the “advisory has ended.”

They also said one man is in custody.

Police say more information will be released when available.

