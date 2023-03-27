Man arrested after ‘police situation’ in Selkirk: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested following an incident that prompted a warning to the public in Selkirk Monday.
In a release sent to media shortly before noon police had asked the public to avoid the area around the Lord Selkirk Hotel due to what they called an “ongoing police situation.”
Police hadn’t said exactly what was happening, but in a release just over a half hour later, investigators said the “advisory has ended.”
They also said one man is in custody.
Police say more information will be released when available.
