Man arrested after ‘police situation’ in Selkirk: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man has been arrested following an incident that prompted a warning to the public in Selkirk Monday.

In a release sent to media shortly before noon police had asked the public to avoid the area around the Lord Selkirk Hotel due to what they called an “ongoing police situation.”

Police hadn’t said exactly what was happening, but in a release just over a half hour later, investigators said the “advisory has ended.”

They also said one man is in custody.

Police say more information will be released when available.

Advisory has ended. One male is in custody. #rcmpmb will provide a full release once we are able to provide details. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 27, 2023