Canada

Man found in drainage ditch in London, Ont., police say it’s a homicide

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 10:14 am
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
London, Ont., police have deemed the death of a man in the west end of the city over the weekend to be a homicide.

A man was found dead in a drainage ditch off of Base Line Road West around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigate suspicious death in west London

The victim has since been identified as Levi Jordan Brown, 36, of London.

Const. Sandasha Bough said in an interview that emergency crews were initially called to the scene on Saturday to do a welfare check.

“Somebody did contact us in relation to checking the welfare of what they believed was an individual at this location and upon arrival officers located a male who was deceased,” she said.

Bough said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“If anybody happened to be in and around that area and have any information that could assist us we are asking that they contact London Police Headquarters at 519-661-5670,” she said.

Investigators can also be contacted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and online anonymously to londoncrimestoppers.com

