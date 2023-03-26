2023 BC Winter Games comes to a close after action packed weekend

It’s been an exciting weekend in the North Okanagan, as hundreds of athletes have been competing in multiple sports at venues across the city during the 2023 BC Winter Games.
In the grand finale of the games, a nail-biting gold medal ringette game was held.
Thompson Okanagan took on Greater Vancouver in front of a jam-packed home crowd at Kal Tire Place – North where both teams defended their undefeated title.
“I feel like everyone is like super in it to win it and everyone wants to win and everyone’s super competitive, so it makes it fun,” said Poppy O’Brien of team Thompson-Okanagan.
But in the end, it was Greater Vancouver going home with a gold medal around their necks.
The exciting game wrapped up an electric weekend in the North Okanagan.
One that organizers, athletes and fans will remember for years to come.
“It’s been a fabulous games. These games had faced over the years so much adversity and they’ve just risen above it all,” said Alison Noble BC Winter Games president.
Organizers say they couldn’t have pulled off without the 1,500 volunteers who dedicated their time to the games.
“I’m actually a certified athletic therapist. I usually work with hockey but it’s fun to venture out and work different sports,” said volunteer Tara Boyd.
As the players make their way home, many with medals around their necks, they will leave with memories that will last a lifetime and new friends to stand by their side.
The next BC Winter Games will be held in Quesnel in 2024.
Comments