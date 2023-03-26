2023 BC Winter Games comes to a close after action packed weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been an exciting weekend in the North Okanagan, as hundreds of athletes have been competing in multiple sports at venues across the city during the 2023 BC Winter Games.

In the grand finale of the games, a nail-biting gold medal ringette game was held.

Thompson Okanagan took on Greater Vancouver in front of a jam-packed home crowd at Kal Tire Place – North where both teams defended their undefeated title.

Read more: Camaraderie and competition at the forefront of the BC Winter Games

“I feel like everyone is like super in it to win it and everyone wants to win and everyone’s super competitive, so it makes it fun,” said Poppy O’Brien of team Thompson-Okanagan.

But in the end, it was Greater Vancouver going home with a gold medal around their necks.

Story continues below advertisement

The exciting game wrapped up an electric weekend in the North Okanagan.

3:07 Full day of snowy competition at the BC Winter Games

One that organizers, athletes and fans will remember for years to come.

“It’s been a fabulous games. These games had faced over the years so much adversity and they’ve just risen above it all,” said Alison Noble BC Winter Games president.

Organizers say they couldn’t have pulled off without the 1,500 volunteers who dedicated their time to the games.

4:40 BC Winter Games begins with colourful opening ceremony

“I’m actually a certified athletic therapist. I usually work with hockey but it’s fun to venture out and work different sports,” said volunteer Tara Boyd.

Story continues below advertisement

As the players make their way home, many with medals around their necks, they will leave with memories that will last a lifetime and new friends to stand by their side.

The next BC Winter Games will be held in Quesnel in 2024.