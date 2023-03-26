Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

2023 BC Winter Games comes to a close after action packed weekend

By Jasmine King & Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Action packed morning closes out BC Winter Games'
Action packed morning closes out BC Winter Games
It's truly been an exciting weekend in the North Okanagan as hundreds of athletes have been competing in multiple sports at venues across the city. Sydney Morton brings us the highlights from the final day of competition.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s been an exciting weekend in the North Okanagan, as hundreds of athletes have been competing in multiple sports at venues across the city during the 2023 BC Winter Games.

In the grand finale of the games, a nail-biting gold medal ringette game was held.

Thompson Okanagan took on Greater Vancouver in front of a jam-packed home crowd at Kal Tire Place – North where both teams defended their undefeated title.

Read more: Camaraderie and competition at the forefront of the BC Winter Games

“I feel like everyone is like super in it to win it and everyone wants to win and everyone’s super competitive, so it makes it fun,” said Poppy O’Brien of team Thompson-Okanagan.

But in the end, it was Greater Vancouver going home with a gold medal around their necks.

Story continues below advertisement

The exciting game wrapped up an electric weekend in the North Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Full day of snowy competition at the BC Winter Games'
Full day of snowy competition at the BC Winter Games

One that organizers, athletes and fans will remember for years to come.

“It’s been a fabulous games. These games had faced over the years so much adversity and they’ve just risen above it all,” said Alison Noble BC Winter Games president.

Trending Now

Organizers say they couldn’t have pulled off without the 1,500 volunteers who dedicated their time to the games.

Click to play video: 'BC Winter Games begins with colourful opening ceremony'
BC Winter Games begins with colourful opening ceremony

“I’m actually a certified athletic therapist. I usually work with hockey but it’s fun to venture out and work different sports,” said volunteer Tara Boyd.

Story continues below advertisement

As the players make their way home, many with medals around their necks, they will leave with memories that will last a lifetime and new friends to stand by their side.

The next BC Winter Games will be held in Quesnel in 2024.

OkanaganVernonNorth OkanaganBCCompetitionBC Winter GamesYoung Athletes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers