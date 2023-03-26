Impaired charges after single vehicle collision in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Gravenhurst, Ont., say no injuries have been reported after an alleged impaired driver crashed into a fence.

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Bracebridge, along with Muskoka paramedics and Gravenhurst fire, were reportedly called to a single vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle was found through the fencing across from the fire department on First Street in Gravenhurst, police said. The driver climbed out of the side window and was unharmed.

Police said they charged a 22-year-old from Gravenhurst with two alleged offences, including impaired operation of a vehicle. The driver is due to appear in court in April.

The charges have not been proven in court.