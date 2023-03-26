Menu

Crime

Impaired charges after single vehicle collision in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 4:36 pm
OPP officers were called to a single vehicle collision in Gravenhurst, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP officers were called to a single vehicle collision in Gravenhurst, Ont. OPP
Police in Gravenhurst, Ont., say no injuries have been reported after an alleged impaired driver crashed into a fence.

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Bracebridge, along with Muskoka paramedics and Gravenhurst fire, were reportedly called to a single vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Impaired driver pulls over to eat chicken wings after crash: Bracebridge OPP

A vehicle was found through the fencing across from the fire department on First Street in Gravenhurst, police said. The driver climbed out of the side window and was unharmed.

Trending Now

Police said they charged a 22-year-old from Gravenhurst with two alleged offences, including impaired operation of a vehicle. The driver is due to appear in court in April.

The charges have not been proven in court.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PolicebracebridgeGravenhurstGravenhurst crashfirst street
