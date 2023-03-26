Menu

Canada

Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2023 11:37 am
Quebec’s tourism minister meets with Airbnb to tackle illegal rentals
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.

Spokesperson Veronique Dubuc says the body was found and recovered on Saturday afternoon as fire services continued their search of the Old Montreal building.

Workers remove rubble from a building that was gutted by a fire in Montreal, Thursday, March 23, 2023. More than a week after a fatal fire tore through a building in Old Montreal, accounts from former tenants and victims of the blaze are raising questions about the safety of the heritage property. View image in gallery mode
Workers remove rubble from a building that was gutted by a fire in Montreal, Thursday, March 23, 2023. More than a week after a fatal fire tore through a building in Old Montreal, accounts from former tenants and victims of the blaze are raising questions about the safety of the heritage property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Police said Friday they didn’t think they would find more than seven bodies in the ruins.

Police and firefighters have said it’s too soon to say what caused the fire, but witnesses have raised questions about the safety of the building that housed illegal rentals.

Some of those missing in the fire had rented their accommodations on Airbnb, and the short-term rental company said Friday it would pull listings in Quebec that don’t have a permit from the provincial government.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

