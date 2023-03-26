Police investigate shooting on Hamilton’s east side that injured man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in east Hamilton that sent a man to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Detectives say the 38-year-old was found around 4:30 p.m. by emergency services during a call about a man with a “life-threatening injury” at the Red Rose Motel located on Queenston Road near Redwood Court.

“The male was transported to hospital and it was determined by medical staff that the male was suffering from a gun shot wound to the leg,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

The man’s prognosis was later upgraded to “non-life threatening injuries,” according to police.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a 38-year-old man that was located with a serious leg injury in #HamOnt.

The homicide unit is investigating and has not yet revealed any connections to a shooting death just minutes before some seven kilometres away at Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.