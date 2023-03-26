Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate shooting on Hamilton’s east side that injured man

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 11:37 am
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on Queenston Road that happened in the afternoon of Friday, March 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on Queenston Road that happened in the afternoon of Friday, March 24, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in east Hamilton that sent a man to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Detectives say the 38-year-old was found around 4:30 p.m. by emergency services during a call about a man with a “life-threatening injury” at the Red Rose Motel located on Queenston Road near Redwood Court.

“The male was transported to hospital and it was determined by medical staff that the male was suffering from a gun shot wound to the leg,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

The man’s prognosis was later upgraded to “non-life threatening injuries,” according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Hamilton, police say

The homicide unit is investigating and has not yet revealed any connections to a shooting death just minutes before some seven kilometres away at Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Chinese Canadians urge feds to look into the depth, danger of China’s meddling'
Chinese Canadians urge feds to look into the depth, danger of China’s meddling
ShootingHamilton Policetargeted shootingHamilton ShootingRed Hill Valley ParkwayQueenston RoadSanford AvenueEastgate Squareacorn streetredwood courtshooting on queenston road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers