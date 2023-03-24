Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Hamilton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 7:14 pm
A Hamilton police vehicle View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 53-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.

Hamilton police said the incident occurred at a residence in the Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street Area at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Man facing charges for New Year’s shooting at downtown Hamilton restaurant

Officers said a 53-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

According to police, he was pronounced dead.

“This is being investigated as a targeted incident,” police said.

— More to come…

CrimeFatal ShootingHamilton ShootingSanford Avenueshooting Hamiltonfatal shooting hamiltonacorn street
