Man dead after shooting in Hamilton: police

A 53-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.

Hamilton police said the incident occurred at a residence in the Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street Area at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said a 53-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

According to police, he was pronounced dead.

“This is being investigated as a targeted incident,” police said.

— More to come…

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a shooting in the area of Sanford Avenue North & Acorn Street in #HamOnt. One 53-year-old male located with gun shot wounds & has been pronounced deceased. This is being investigated as a targeted incident. pic.twitter.com/Dm7NyY8FZ2 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 24, 2023