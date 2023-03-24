Man dead after shooting in Hamilton: police

A 53-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
Hamilton police said the incident occurred at a residence in the Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street Area at around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Officers said a 53-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.
According to police, he was pronounced dead.
“This is being investigated as a targeted incident,” police said.
— More to come…
