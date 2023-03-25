London, Ont. police issue warning as high-risk offender gets released

London, Ont., police have issued a public safety warning as a high-risk offender gets released.
Police say 55-year-old Allan Eugene Ashton was recently released from custody and will be living in the London area.
He has a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and sexually-related offences, police say.
Officials are concerned he may commit similar crimes in the future.
Ashton is described as around five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
More on Canada
- Bird flu’s momentum in Canada worries experts: ‘Potential to become a pandemic’
- Biden’s chocolate gift an ‘unbelievable’ moment for its Syrian-Canadian creator
- A major Canada-U.S. border rule change is now in effect
- ‘One of the most dangerous jobs’: Former education worker on violence in N.S. schools
Comments