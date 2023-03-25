London, Ont. police issue warning as high-risk offender gets released

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police have issued a public safety warning as a high-risk offender gets released.

Police say 55-year-old Allan Eugene Ashton was recently released from custody and will be living in the London area.

He has a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and sexually-related offences, police say.

Officials are concerned he may commit similar crimes in the future.

Ashton is described as around five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.