Canada

London, Ont. police issue warning as high-risk offender gets released

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 25, 2023 2:02 pm
55-year-old Allan Eugene Ashton View image in full screen
55-year-old Allan Eugene Ashton . London police
London, Ont., police have issued a public safety warning as a high-risk offender gets released.

Police say 55-year-old Allan Eugene Ashton was recently released from custody and will be living in the London area.

Read more: Police warn public of high-risk offender moving to London

He has a history of violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and sexually-related offences, police say.

Officials are concerned he may commit similar crimes in the future.

Ashton is described as around five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Click to play video: 'Violent high-risk, repeat offender arrested after being found in Peachland'
Violent high-risk, repeat offender arrested after being found in Peachland
