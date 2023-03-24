Impaired driver in fatal North Vancouver crash gets 3.3 years in prison, 7-year driving ban

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who was behind the wheel during a fatal crash in North Vancouver two years ago has been sentenced to 40 months behind bars and given a seven-year driving ban.

Andre Lukat pleaded guilty to charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and was sentenced Friday in North Vancouver Provincial Court.

Lukat was driving westbound on Low Level Road between St. George’s and St. David’s avenues around 11 p.m. on March 2, 2021, when he crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The collision left the other vehicle’s female driver, identified in a GoFundMe as Marcelina Perdido Agulay, dead and her husband Leonilo with critical injuries.

Marcelina Perdido Agulay was killed in the March 2021 crash, while her husband Leonilo was critically injured. GoFundMe

The fundraiser described her as “a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a teacher, and a devoted community member” who left behind “a family who will miss her so dearly including a son and two grandchildren.”

Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash.

Luka’s vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived at the scene, but he was able to extract himself and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lukat was also initially charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, but the B.C. Prosecution Service said those charges were stayed at the conclusion of proceedings.