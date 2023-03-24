Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘It helps keep our culture alive’: Around 1,000 Indigenous youth gather in Vancouver

The British Columbia Ballroom at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – which can host up to 1,500 people – was almost at capacity as Indigenous youth grabbed their seats, welcomed in by Dj Kookum for the start of Gathering Our Voices (GOV).

On the surface, it is a friendship centre-led gathering for Indigenous youth, but it means much more to those who attend.

In its first year back since the pandemic began, many youth are eager to be part of the community it provides.

B.C. girl starts pet treat business with all proceeds going to animal rescue organizations

An 11-year-old North Vancouver girl is improving the lives of rescue animals around the world, one treat at a time.

Haela St-Louis loves animals.

Now, St-Louis has found a way to raise money for rescue organizations by starting thebarkingbakery.ca.

“My love for pets inspired me to start this project,” she said. “I love baking and when I realized that the pet treat industry made tens of millions of dollars a year, I thought people would love to buy treats that helped out homeless and abused pets. I know I would buy those treats.”

Northern lights light up B.C., delighting photographers

British Columbians were treated to a light show Thursday night, as a geomagnetic storm created conditions for a rare appearance of the northern lights.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, is a visual effect in the Northern Hemisphere’s night sky caused by the collision of charged particles in space with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Aurora borealis (or aurora australis in the southern hemisphere) are typically better viewed closer to the poles, due to the effects of Earth’s magnetic fields.

BC Winter Games underway in Vernon

Following a one-year delay, hundreds of athletes are in the Okanagan this weekend, competing in the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games.

The games were slated to take place last year in Vernon, but were cancelled for a variety of reasons, including COVID-19 concerns.

“These games bring people together and strengthen community connections, while also generating significant benefits to local businesses,” said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

B.C. outlines plan to improve accessibility at provincial parks

The B.C. government has outlined how it will spend $3.6 million dollars to improve accessibility of provincial parks near urban centres.

The province announced a new “BC Parks Commitment to Inclusion” on Wednesday, which will see the money, earmarked in this year’s provincial budget, spent over the next three years to bring park facilities up to accessibility standards.