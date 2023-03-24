B.C. girl starts pet treat business with all proceeds going to animal rescue organizations

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old North Vancouver girl is improving the lives of rescue animals around the world, one treat at a time.

Haela St-Louis loves animals.

She and her mom have already adopted one cat, an elderly Chihuahua and a hamster named Hammy Houdini.

“Because he escaped death several times before I was able to rescue him,” St-Louis explained in an email interview.

They have also re-homed two cats from Vancouver Orphan Kitty Rescue (VOKRA) and a rabbit from the BC SPCA.

Now, St-Louis has found a way to raise money for rescue organizations by starting thebarkingbakery.ca.

“My love for pets inspired me to start this project,” she said. “I love baking and when I realized that the pet treat industry made tens of millions of dollars a year, I thought people would love to buy treats that helped out homeless and abused pets. I know I would buy those treats.”

St-Louis said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the treats sold go to rescue organizations and she started by using her birthday money to buy the ingredients.

They have already been able to donate to VOKRA, RAPS Sanctuary, SOS Prairie in Saskatchewan, @niallharbison (Thailand), BC SPCA, Furever Freed, and Ronnie Animal Rescue Shelter in the U.S., just to name a few.

And she said that is just the beginning.

“I feel that if I donate to shelters, I will be able to reduce animal suffering locally and also around the world,” St-Louis said.

Anyone who wants to buy treats can send a DM to their Instagram page or text orders to 604-366-8412.

St-Louis said people can also place orders to be delivered to cat and dog shelters as donations. Their treats are also available at Catoro Cat Cafe in Vancouver.

“I truly feel that by reducing animal suffering, we reduce human suffering and increase everyone’s well-being,” St-Louis said.

“I hope to have a shelter myself. Also, I hope I inspire someone else to help reduce animal suffering by making a small food donation, by adopting, by fostering, by any small gesture of kindness.”