Northern lights dance across B.C. skies, delighting photographers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 6:53 pm
The Northern Lights seen from Mackenzie, B.C. View image in full screen
The Northern Lights seen from Mackenzie, B.C. Brody Carlson
British Columbians were treated to a light show Thursday night, as a geomagnetic storm created conditions for a rare appearance of the northern lights.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, is a visual effect in the Northern Hemisphere’s night sky caused by the collision of charged particles in space with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Aurora borealis (or aurora australis in the southern hemisphere) are typically better viewed closer to the poles, due to the effects of Earth’s magnetic fields.

Read more: ‘Severe’ geomagnetic storm makes northern lights visible in southern Ontario

Recent solar activity, however, has created the right conditions for the phenomenon to be viewed farther south, and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 23 to March 25.

Click to play video: 'How to take the perfect photo of the Aurora Borealis'
How to take the perfect photo of the Aurora Borealis

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull explained that a cooler, less dense region of the sun known as a “coronal hole” developed this week, allowing solar winds to escape more easily toward Earth.

Read more: ‘Land of the Living Skies’ highlights northern lights

“As they move towards Earth, the solar winds interact with our geomagnetic field (which protects our planet from such events) and these geomagnetic events have different intensity levels,” Hull said.

Space Weather Canada has projected visible sub-auroral activity across British Columbia on Friday, meaning if the weather co-operates, locals could get a second view.

Shutterbugs across B.C. were busy Thursday night capturing stunning images of the phenomenon.

Here are a few of our favourite snaps from across British Columbia

The northern lights viewed from Pressy Lake, B.C. View image in full screen
The northern lights viewed from Pressy Lake, B.C. Lorne Smith
The northern lights seen from Westsyde in Kamloops. View image in full screen
The northern lights seen from Westsyde in Kamloops. Jennifer Howatt
The northern lights seen from Prince George. View image in full screen
The northern lights seen from Prince George. Anne Spiers
The northern lights seen from Mackenzie, B.C. View image in full screen
The northern lights seen from Mackenzie, B.C. Brody Carlson
The northern lights seen from 100 Mile House, B.C. View image in full screen
The northern lights seen from 100 Mile House, B.C. Jenny Giesbrecht
The northern lights seen from between 108 Mile House and Lac La Hache. View image in full screen
The northern lights seen from between 108 Mile House and Lac La Hache. Jennifer Dawn
The northern lights seen from Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C. View image in full screen
The northern lights seen from Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C. Grant Mattice

Do you have a photo of the northern lights, a weather phenomenon or the beauty of your part of British Columbia? You can submit it to Global BC at WeatherWindow@globaltv.com.

— with files from Global’s Ryan Rocca

