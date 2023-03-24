Northern lights dance across B.C. skies, delighting photographers

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians were treated to a light show Thursday night, as a geomagnetic storm created conditions for a rare appearance of the northern lights.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, is a visual effect in the Northern Hemisphere’s night sky caused by the collision of charged particles in space with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Aurora borealis (or aurora australis in the southern hemisphere) are typically better viewed closer to the poles, due to the effects of Earth’s magnetic fields.

Recent solar activity, however, has created the right conditions for the phenomenon to be viewed farther south, and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 23 to March 25.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull explained that a cooler, less dense region of the sun known as a “coronal hole” developed this week, allowing solar winds to escape more easily toward Earth.

“As they move towards Earth, the solar winds interact with our geomagnetic field (which protects our planet from such events) and these geomagnetic events have different intensity levels,” Hull said.

Space Weather Canada has projected visible sub-auroral activity across British Columbia on Friday, meaning if the weather co-operates, locals could get a second view.

Shutterbugs across B.C. were busy Thursday night capturing stunning images of the phenomenon.

Here are a few of our favourite snaps from across British Columbia

View image in full screen The northern lights viewed from Pressy Lake, B.C. Lorne Smith

View image in full screen The northern lights seen from Westsyde in Kamloops. Jennifer Howatt

View image in full screen The northern lights seen from Prince George. Anne Spiers

View image in full screen The northern lights seen from Mackenzie, B.C. Brody Carlson

View image in full screen The northern lights seen from 100 Mile House, B.C. Jenny Giesbrecht

View image in full screen The northern lights seen from between 108 Mile House and Lac La Hache. Jennifer Dawn

View image in full screen The northern lights seen from Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C. Grant Mattice

