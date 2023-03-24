Brampton man with weapons prohibition order charged after firearms seized: police

A 26-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation, police say.
Peel Regional Police aid on Thursday at around 2:38 a.m., officers received a report of a medical incident in the Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard area.
Offices said while assisting Peel paramedics, three rife-style shotguns were allegedly located in the residence.
Police said a search warrant was executed.
As a result, officers said 26-year-old Tyler Devarenne from Brampton was arrested and held pending a bail hearing.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use or storage, and one count each of tampering with a serial number and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
According to police, at the time of his arrest, Devarenne was bound by a 10-year weapons prohibition as a result of an aggravated assault.
Police said a handgun, a rifle and two shotguns were seized.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
