Crime

Brampton man with weapons prohibition order charged after firearms seized: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 4:43 pm
Police say a Brampton man has been charged after firearms were seized. View image in full screen
Police say a Brampton man has been charged after firearms were seized. Peel Regional Police / handout
A 26-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation, police say.

Peel Regional Police aid on Thursday at around 2:38 a.m., officers received a report of a medical incident in the Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard area.

Offices said while assisting Peel paramedics, three rife-style shotguns were allegedly located in the residence.

Police said a search warrant was executed.

Read more: Police trying to identify vehicle that reportedly fled scene of double shooting in Mississauga

As a result, officers said 26-year-old Tyler Devarenne from Brampton was arrested and held pending a bail hearing.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use or storage, and one count each of tampering with a serial number and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

According to police, at the time of his arrest, Devarenne was bound by a 10-year weapons prohibition as a result of an aggravated assault.

Police said a handgun, a rifle and two shotguns were seized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

