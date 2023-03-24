Canada, U.S. will ‘write the future together,’ Biden tells Parliament

Canada and the United States will “write the future together,” U.S. President Joe Biden told Canadian lawmakers and leaders Friday in a speech that drew on the themes of collaboration and hope.

Biden, who is in Ottawa for his first official visit as U.S. president, addressed the House of Commons for roughly 30 minutes Friday afternoon. While he shared tidbits of news regarding shared policy from the two nations, he ended with the message that both nations are defined by the opportunities they create.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re living in an age of possibilities. (Chinese President) Xi Jinping asked me on the Tibetan plateau, ‘Can I define America?’ I could have said the same thing if he asked about Canada. I said yes, one word, and I mean one word: possibilities,” he said.

“Nothing is beyond our capacity. We can do anything. We have to never forget. We must never doubt our capacity. Canada and the United States can do great things. We stand together, through them together, rise together. We’re going to write the future together, I promise you.”

Canadian visits are usually the first for a new U.S. president, but Biden’s trip was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday night and had dinner with Prime Justin Trudeau and his family at Rideau Cottage, the prime minister’s official residence.

After meeting Canadian officials on Parliament Hill and attending bilateral meetings, both leaders entered the House of Commons to deliver speeches.

They both pledged to stand together against authoritarian regimes, pointing to the shoring up of North American industry, particularity in critical minerals and semiconductors.

4:34 President Joe Biden arrives in Canada

Canada has a wealth of critical minerals needed to produce batteries and electric vehicles (EVs). However, China – a growing adversary to both nations – currently dominates the global market.

“I believe we have an incredible opportunity to work together, so Canada and the United States can source and supply here in North America everything we need for reliable and resilient supply chains,” Biden said in his speech.

“Our shared prosperity is deeply connected to our shared security.”

Biden also said that as NATO members, the two countries would “defend every inch of NATO territory” and both leaders committed to supporting Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s invasion.

Biden also evoked laughs from MPs at times – as well as surprise for a slip up when he uttered China instead of Canada. Biden began his speech saying “Bonjour Canada,” and mentioned how he was laughed at when he first tried to deliver a speech in French. He also took a shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying that while he likes Canadian teams, he doesn’t like the Leafs – mostly due to their January 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I married a Philly girl. If I didn’t say that, I’d be sleeping alone, fellas. I like you, but not that much,” he quipped. First Lady Jill Biden grew up in Pennsylvania.

Trudeau, whose government is set to table its 2023 budget next week, aimed at scaling up critical mineral and clean tech production in his speech.

“Security policy is climate policy is economic policy,” he repeated three times his speech.

“With growing competition, including from an increasingly assertive China, there’s no doubt why it matters that we turn to each other now to build up a North American market on everything from semiconductors to solar panel batteries.”

