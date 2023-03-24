Dinner with the Bidens: What’s cooking as U.S. president visits Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Biden is getting a coast-to-coast taste of Canada on his first official visit as U.S. president.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie will host a dinner Friday night in honour of the Bidens at the Ottawa Aviation Museum. Before they get to the dinner, Biden will spend the day in meetings with Trudeau and senior Canadian officials, with his speech to Parliament at 2 p.m. Eastern followed by a joint media availability in the afternoon.

Jill Biden and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will spend the morning visiting the National Gallery of Canada and the Rideau Curling Club.

At dinner, a mouth-watering, three-course meal will be served featuring ingredients from across the country.

The dinner includes yellowfin tuna from the East Coast, Alberta beef braised short rib, Quebec maple mousse cake and cabernet from an Ontario winery.

The meal is being prepared by Saskatoon chef Kenton Leier and the National Arts Centre catering team.

Leier has previously cooked for celebrities, politicians and dignitaries, according to his bio.

The guest list is not public, but past and present ambassadors, MPs, senators and Indigenous representatives are expected to attend.

Here is the full menu being prepared for Friday night, as shared by Trudeau’s office with Global News.

Appetizers

Cedar salt and seaweed-crusted rare-seared East Coast yellowfin tuna

White bean hummus, cucumber, [pickled] radish and bitter greens

Flax seed cracker and lemon parsley emulsion

Main course

Alberta beef braised short rib

Butternut squash purée and Yukon gold potato Pavé

Wildflower honey-roasted carrots and fine green Beans

Pelée Island cabernet sauvignon jus

Dessert

Wild blueberry and Quebec maple mousse cake

Screech rum caramel and sweetgrass meringue

Fresh berries