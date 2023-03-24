Menu

Share

Canada

Firefighter training returns to Melville, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 12:36 pm
Firefighter with the Saskatoon Fire Department. View image in full screen
Firefighter with the Saskatoon Fire Department. Phillip Bollman / Global News
Certification in Saskatchewan to become a firefighter has returned after training at Parkland College’s site in Melville was put on hold in 2021.

The government of Saskatchewan is investing $1.8 million to start the program back up, with applications now open for National Fire Protection Association training in July.

Read more: Saskatoon first responders battle 7th Avenue house fire

“The collaboration between Parkland College and the Province of Saskatchewan will address the demand for all types of firefighters, including professional, industrial and volunteer,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

After the shutdown, Saskatchewan residents needed to travel out of province to get professional firefighter training.

“Our government is committed to ensuring people can train for and build a rewarding firefighting career right here in Saskatchewan. I encourage residents to consider applying and spread the word about this great opportunity,” Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said.

Read more: Saskatoon firefighters sending equipment to Ukraine sister city

“This combined investment will support Parkland College in delivering quality education and training, ultimately ensuring a supply of firefighters to help keep our communities safe.”

The training centre can accommodate 18 to 24 students at a time.

The National Fire Protection Association Standard 1001 program will be the first training offered, with additional professional, volunteer and industrial training coming in the fall.

Saskatchewan NewsFireSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsfirefighterTrainingMelvillefirefighter trainingParkland College
