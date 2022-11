Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and fire crews responded to a blaze on the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North on Thursday.

Fire crews started fighting the fire around 11:20 a.m.

Fire trucks and police could be seen on all the streets in the area. One of the firefighters at the scene said the flames may have started in the garage.

Roads were closed in the area, and people were being redirected.

View image in full screen Fire crews battling a house fire in Saskatoon on Thursday. Global News/ Montana Getty