Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Saskatoon firefighters sending equipment to Ukraine sister city

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Saskatoon working with firefighters to help sister city in Ukraine' City of Saskatoon working with firefighters to help sister city in Ukraine
WATCH: The City of Saskatoon is working with firefighters to help its sister city, Chernivtsi in Ukraine. They're holding a lunch at TCU Place to raise money to send over equipment and medical supplies.

Firefighters are used to being the ones coming around the corner and saving the day. However, this time the firefighters are asking for help from the city.

Saskatoon has been a sister city with Chernivtsi since 1991. Mayor Roman Klichuk reached out to Mayor Charlie Clark with an urgent request for help.

“We’re both bustling hubs of culture and commerce, Chernivtsi is dubbed little Vienna, and it’s reached out to the Paris of the Prairies,” said Jason Aebig, Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Read more: Ukraine investigating reports Russia may have used chemical weapons in Mariupol

Saskatoon business and community leaders are working to purchase and transport medical supplies, diesel generators, firefighting gear, radios and lifesaving equipment.

“When we talk to our brothers and sisters in Chernivtsi, we’re performing heroic, lifesaving tasks, we can only wish for peaceful resolution. In the meantime, your Saskatoon firefighters will help them from across the ocean with the best possible equipment, to save as many lives as possible,” said Jay Protz, Saskatoon firefighter.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon firefighters (IAFF local 80) is putting on a luncheon May 4th at TCU Place, called Unite For Ukraine.

Read more: Bucha massacre leaves its mark on surviving children, families say

The event costs $150 per person and will have a Ukrainian meal, as well as Ukrainian entertainment.

All funding will go towards supplies and transportation.

“The tragedy in Ukraine has touched us all and the May 4 event will be an opportunity to unite behind an effort to help. TCU Place is pleased to provide complimentary room rental, audio visual equipment, as well as reduced labour and menu costs. We are very grateful to be a partner in such an important cause,” said Tammy Sweeney, TCU Place CEO.

“At the end of the day, we just want to make sure that they can save as many of their citizens as possible, like we would,” Protz said.

Read more: Russia’s Moskva warship sinks after fire, marking major setback in Ukraine war

The first plane full of equipment will be leaving April 30th.

Unite for Ukraine is partnering with ‘Stream of Hopes Aid for Ukraine’.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been grateful to the Saskatoon community that came out in an amazing way, we have so far sent over $50,000 to Chernivtsi,” said Olesya Hursky with Stream of Hopes Aid for Ukraine.

Since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Chernivtsi’s population has grown by 150,000 people, all needing food, shelter and medical care.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagfirefighter tagLunch tagequipment tagChernivtsi tagSaskatoon Firefighter tagunite for ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers