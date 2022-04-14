Saskatoon firefighters sending equipment to Ukraine sister city

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are used to being the ones coming around the corner and saving the day. However, this time the firefighters are asking for help from the city.

Saskatoon has been a sister city with Chernivtsi since 1991. Mayor Roman Klichuk reached out to Mayor Charlie Clark with an urgent request for help.

“We’re both bustling hubs of culture and commerce, Chernivtsi is dubbed little Vienna, and it’s reached out to the Paris of the Prairies,” said Jason Aebig, Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Saskatoon business and community leaders are working to purchase and transport medical supplies, diesel generators, firefighting gear, radios and lifesaving equipment.

“When we talk to our brothers and sisters in Chernivtsi, we’re performing heroic, lifesaving tasks, we can only wish for peaceful resolution. In the meantime, your Saskatoon firefighters will help them from across the ocean with the best possible equipment, to save as many lives as possible,” said Jay Protz, Saskatoon firefighter.

Saskatoon firefighters (IAFF local 80) is putting on a luncheon May 4th at TCU Place, called Unite For Ukraine.

The event costs $150 per person and will have a Ukrainian meal, as well as Ukrainian entertainment.

All funding will go towards supplies and transportation.

“The tragedy in Ukraine has touched us all and the May 4 event will be an opportunity to unite behind an effort to help. TCU Place is pleased to provide complimentary room rental, audio visual equipment, as well as reduced labour and menu costs. We are very grateful to be a partner in such an important cause,” said Tammy Sweeney, TCU Place CEO.

“At the end of the day, we just want to make sure that they can save as many of their citizens as possible, like we would,” Protz said.

The first plane full of equipment will be leaving April 30th.

Unite for Ukraine is partnering with ‘Stream of Hopes Aid for Ukraine’.

“We’ve been grateful to the Saskatoon community that came out in an amazing way, we have so far sent over $50,000 to Chernivtsi,” said Olesya Hursky with Stream of Hopes Aid for Ukraine.

Since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Chernivtsi’s population has grown by 150,000 people, all needing food, shelter and medical care.