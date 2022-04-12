SGI providing $5.6 million to Saskatchewan volunteer firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

SGI is investing $5.6 million to train and equip Saskatchewan volunteer firefighters who respond to vehicle collisions on roads.

In a release, the province said the money will be used for a program that will be “the first of its kind in Canada.”

The release goes on to state the program’s objectives are to fund the delivery of training courses, which allow volunteer firefighters to meet minimum standards for auto extrication.

The program will also allow fire departments to purchase tools and equipment that support that training.

“Advancements in vehicle technology have led to new materials and designs in modern automobiles,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan, in the release.

“Volunteer firefighters are often the first to respond to collisions on highways and rural roads, and it is essential that volunteer fire departments are kept up-to-date with evolving tool developments and adaptations around new car designs,” he added.

Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association president Doug Lapchuk said the news is excellent for the nearly 300 volunteer firefighting agencies in Saskatchewan.

“This program will greatly enhance our abilities to safely and adequately respond to motor vehicle collisions involving entrapment, in far more areas of our province that currently may not have extrication services available in a timely manner,” he stated.

The funds will be managed and distributed by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), who will be consulting with SGI, the Provincial Standards Training Committee, fire service stakeholders, along with other Government of Saskatchewan ministries during program development.

The SPSA will be working with the Saskatchewan Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Fire Chiefs and other stakeholders in order to develop vehicle extrication training standards and implement a fair and equitable process for purchasing tools and equipment.