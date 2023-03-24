Guelph, Ont. woman loses $3K in online scam: police

Guelph police say one local woman lost $3,000 to an online scam and are asking the public to be careful about revealing personal details.
Police said they were contacted by the victim on Thursday after she received a text supposedly rescheduling a delivery.
They said the woman clicked on an included link and provided her banking information.
A short time later, she reportedly received a notification that $2,999 had been transferred out of her account.
Investigators said it’s always best to independently contact the supposed sender and confirm if it is real before taking action.
