Crime

Guelph, Ont. woman loses $3K in online scam: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 11:35 am
Guelph Police say one woman lost $3,000 in an online scam and warning to be wary of any telephone call, email or text which requires you to take immediate action. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one local woman lost $3,000 to an online scam and are asking the public to be careful about revealing personal details.

Police said they were contacted by the victim on Thursday after she received a text supposedly rescheduling a delivery.

Read more: Guelph man loses nearly $100,000 in cryptocurrency scam: police

They said the woman clicked on an included link and provided her banking information.

A short time later, she reportedly received a notification that $2,999 had been transferred out of her account.

Read more: Puslinch, Ont. resident bilked out of over $300K by online scammer

Investigators said it’s always best to independently contact the supposed sender and confirm if it is real before taking action.

TheftGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceScamGuelph crimeOnline ScamGuelph online scam
