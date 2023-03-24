Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews not seeking re-election

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta Budget 2023: Province to create legislation requiring balanced budgets'
Alberta Budget 2023: Province to create legislation requiring balanced budgets
Finance Minister Travis Toews announces steps the Alberta government plans to implement to help the province maintain fiscal responsibility amid volatile revenue structures during the 2023 budget speech. – Feb 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travis Toews, United Conservative MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti and current finance minister, announced Friday he won’t be seeking re-election in May.

Read more: ‘Definitely an election budget’: Critics call out 2023 Alberta budget

In a letter to constituents he shared on Twitter, Toews wrote:

“After much deliberation and prayerful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election. I do, however, remain deeply committed to the conservative movement, to the United Conservative Party, and to its success this May.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Grande Prairie-Wapiti as their MLA and Albertans broadly as their minister of finance,” he wrote.

Read more: Alberta legislature wraps up with attacks, insults; next stop is May 29 election

Story continues below advertisement

“Kim and I have been humbled by the support of so many in our region and across this great province. Thank you.

“We want to extend a special thank-you to our family and close friends for your unwavering support.

“It has been an honour to serve.”

Toews ran for leadership of the UCP after Jason Kenney stepped down but was defeated by Danielle Smith.

Albertans will head to the polls on May 29.

Click to play video: 'Alberta provincial police ‘off the table’: Finance Minister Travis Toews'
Alberta provincial police ‘off the table’: Finance Minister Travis Toews

Advertisement
More on Politics
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsUCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta BudgetAlberta UCPTravis ToewsAlberta financeAlberta election 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers