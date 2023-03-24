Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews not seeking re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Toews, United Conservative MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti and current finance minister, announced Friday he won’t be seeking re-election in May.

In a letter to constituents he shared on Twitter, Toews wrote:

“After much deliberation and prayerful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election. I do, however, remain deeply committed to the conservative movement, to the United Conservative Party, and to its success this May.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Grande Prairie-Wapiti as their MLA and Albertans broadly as their minister of finance,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kim and I have been humbled by the support of so many in our region and across this great province. Thank you.

“We want to extend a special thank-you to our family and close friends for your unwavering support.

“It has been an honour to serve.”

Toews ran for leadership of the UCP after Jason Kenney stepped down but was defeated by Danielle Smith.

Albertans will head to the polls on May 29.

A message from Honourable Travis Toews: pic.twitter.com/23B8tKWINy — Travis Toews (@TravisToewsAB) March 24, 2023