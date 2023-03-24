Montreal police investigate separate shooting, stabbing incidents in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man is recovering in hospital after what police described as a shoot-out between two moving vehicles in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville Thursday night.

Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. on L’Acadie boulevard near rue Dudemaine street.

When officers arrived on the scene there were no suspects or victims, only shell casing and broken glass according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Shortly after the event, a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body showed up at a hospital in the greater Montreal area.

He had been hit by at least one projectile, according to officials.

“He is cooperating with the investigation and is expected to recover from his injuries,” Brabant said.

Police say the victim is known to them and will undergo questioning.

A vehicle linked to the shooting riddled with bullet holes was found abandoned in the Terrasse Saint Roch, in the Villeray Saint-Michel Parc-Extension sector.

Gas station stabbing

About an hour after the shooting incident, a dispute between two men turned violent, resulting in the stabbing of a 21-year-old man in the same area.

The altercation occurred at around 10:30 p.m. outside a gas station on De Salaberry Street, near the Marsan Street intersection.

According to Brabant, the injuries sustained by the victim were not life-threatening.

Police have made no arrests saying the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Brabrant said police do not believe the incidents are related.